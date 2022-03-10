Cruden unrolls plans to build 100 flats on site of former carpet and flooring shop in Leith

The plan is for the proposed development, located on the site of the former Edinburgh Carpet and Flooring Warehouse, on the corner of Salamander Street and Salamander Yards, to comprise 96 apartments of various sizes.

It will range from four to six storeys, with ground floor retail fronting onto Salamander Street, Cruden also stated.

A proposal of application notice has now been submitted with City of Edinburgh Council, noting the intent to submit a planning application following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

Rory Stephens from Cruden Homes said: "This exciting and ambitious scheme will serve to regenerate the current brownfield site, delivering much-needed sustainable housing, including affordable homes, as well as providing a retail offering on the ground floor.

"We're very much looking forward to consulting widely with the local community and key stakeholders over the coming months, which will include a digital consultation event, and are keen to hear their views in shaping proposals for this site."

Development and building giant The Cruden Group recently announced that it was combining its construction businesses in Scotland’s Central Belt, saying this marked an “important milestone” in its evolution, and would help it deliver “much-needed net-zero homes for the future”.

Cruden hopes to create a 96-home development on the site of the former Edinburgh Carpet and Flooring Warehouse. Picture: contributed.

It last month started work on a £20 million, 7.4-acre housing development in Wallyford, East Lothian, set to provide 41 homes for private sale and some 60 affordable properties.

