Cruise executives dropping anchor in Edinburgh for major industry conference

The three-day, in-person Cruise Europe Conference is being held across the Capital until Thursday, and is being hosted by Forth Ports’ cruise business Capital Cruising. It was originally set to take place in March 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Its organisers say the cruise sector provides an important economic boost for Scotland. It has been calculated that in 2019, more than £40 million was spent directly onshore north of the Border by cruise passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Mason, the event host and head of cruise for Capital Cruising in Scotland, said the conference is an excellent opportunity for the industry to gather after a “challenging” two years.

“The cruise season in Scotland has restarted – Scotland is open for cruise – and is well under way. We are expecting to welcome over 100 cruise vessels across our Scottish ports and anchorages this year, which is encouraging news as people return to cruise.”

Jens Skrede, MD of Cruise Europe – a business-to-business network of cruise ports and destinations – said: “We always look out for marquee cities and ports for our annual highlight, and Edinburgh certainly ticks all the boxes. Despite the pandemic, we have a record number of delegates attending from our members and cruise line executive decision makers.”

Capital Cruising says it runs seven cruise terminals and anchorages across the UK. Regarding access to Edinburgh it has ports in Leith and Rosyth, and anchorages at Newhaven and South Queensferry.