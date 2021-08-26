Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The advert will appear in more than 200 outdoor locations and will run until September 5.

As more people start to invest in cryptocurrencies for the first time and the sector becomes more mainstream, Ziglu has launched its campaign to highlight how to manage the risks by investing safely, little and often, for example.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertising campaign: Ziglu's Mark Hipperson,

Other companies promoting cryptocurrencies have been fined or had advertising banned for only focusing on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and ignoring the risks.

Ziglu, which offers current account services, and enables customers to buy and sell a range of cryptocurrencies, chose Edinburgh to launch its campaign as it is the capital of Scotland, with a growing number of Scots buying cryptocurrencies.

READ MORE: Cryptocurrency enthusiast Jim Duffy launches accessible podcast on topic

Research conducted for Zigly in January this year revealed that seven per cent of people interviewed in Scotland said that they had bought cryptocurrencies. By April, when Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies had seen a dramatic rise in value to 12 per cent and 15 per cents of Scots interviewed said they thought it was likely they would buy cryptocurrencies in the year ahead.

One of the 200 adverts which will be appearing across Edinburgh

Mark Hipperson, Founder and CEO of Ziglu said: “Our app has been specifically designed to help investors that are new to crypto understand the risks and rewards in investing.

"For example, we enable investing small sums of money – starting from £1 – so that our customers can test the market first before deciding whether crypto is right for them. We believe crypto is a long-term play, and everyone should have the opportunity to invest in it for the future - but also to be able to do so wisely.

“We chose to launch our latest campaign in Edinburgh because being a capital city, we felt the audience here would recognise the underlying message, but also because it has a long history as a financial centre and is a leading fintech hub.”

READ MORE: Edinburgh entrepreneur launches Bali Tan in Roseburn following cryptocurrency success

Following the recent price correction in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and their subsequent recovery, Ziglu says now is a good time for investors to reassess their holdings and plan for the long-term by focusing on regular monthly investment in the market.

During the recent crypto price slump around two-thirds (65%) of Ziglu customers were buying cryptocurrency, taking advantage of the price fall, while 35 per cent were selling.

Ziglu offers clients access to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polkadot, Solano and Tezos, with one flat fee and no hidden charges.

The firm is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and fully authorised as an Electronic Money Institution globally. It is also one of the world's first cryptocurrency platforms to comply with the Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing standards set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), implemented in over 200 jurisdictions. It states that ss with any investment, capital is at risk.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.