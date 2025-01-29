Cubo overtakes national rivals Regus, Wework and Orega to become the UK’s fastest growing flex office provider

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High-end flex workspace provider, Cubo, has been identified as the fastest-growing operator in the UK flex office market by CoStar, world leaders in commercial real estate information.

Over the past two years Cubo has accounted for an impressive 33% of all flexible workspace leasing activity across the Big Six regional cities of Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, and Manchester.

This figure is way in excess of the activity of more established operators, such as global workspace giant IWG and Orega, who have achieved 13% each.

According to CoStar’s analysis, flexible workspace continues to grow in popularity across regional markets. While leasing activity by more established operators has slowed, newer entrants like Cubo have seen their market share increase.

This compares to the previous five years when IWG, which owns the Regus and Spaces brands, accounted for just over 40% of leasing activity. However, in the last two years, this figure has dropped to 13%, leaving room for dynamic operators like Cubo to thrive.

This recognition highlight’s Cubo’s rapid expansion and commitment to redefining the workplace experience.

Following a year of sustained growth, during which Cubo opened three sites, the company has announced plans to expand its footprint by 30% year-on-year and venture into European markets, a growth strategy backed by investment firm Literacy Capital, who took a significant minority stake in the business in 2023.

In less than five years, husband and wife team Marc and Becky Brough have acquired 350,000 sq. ft of office space over 13 sites.

One of the reasons for its continued success is its strategy to acquire the best Grade A office accommodation in each of the UK’s key cities.

Recent milestones include establishing a presence in Manchester with two floors at The Lincoln, followed by the acquisition of the former Manchester office of WeWork at Spinningfields and securing space in the Aurora, Glasgow one of Scotland’s most sustainable office developments.

Most recently Cubo expanded into the London market with the launch of its exciting new workspace at Soho Estates’ prestigious Ilona Rose House, W1, widely regarded as one of the most iconic and attractive office buildings in central London.

The acquiring agents are Derby-based commercial property specialists Rigby & Co.

Commenting on CoStar’s recent analysis, Marc Brough, CEO of Cubo, said: “This is a brilliant achievement, but we’ve only scratched the surface. Cubo just keeps growing faster and faster. A combination of controlling the best in class, Grade A locations in the UK’s top performing cities, together with an unbelievable sales and operations team, is now delivering the level of results which I’m confident will continue to outperform all other operators on a like-for-like basis.

"Cubo is about creating high-end, innovative workspaces where businesses and their teams can thrive. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences that support productivity, wellness, and growth.

“We’re excited to continue driving growth and supporting occupiers across the UK."

Cubo has redefined the concept of flexible workspace by delivering workspaces that go beyond functionality to prioritise experience, collaboration, and well-being.

Cubo’s unique offering combines state-of-the-art design with premium amenities, such as 24/7 access, spacious communal areas and private areas, break-out zones, fully equipped kitchens, barista services, complimentary beverages on tap and a calendar of networking and social events which give members enjoy all year-round flexibility in their working lives.

Cubo integrates wellness into the working environment and gyms are being added at as many sites as possible.

Cubo’s rise reflects not just market demand, but a redefinition of what businesses expect from their work environments—a perfect blend of functionality, flexibility, and first-class experience.

As a result, Cubo is now the location of choice for a growing number of SMEs, tech companies and corporate companies who are looking for a world class environment to develop and thrive.

With its forward-thinking approach and strategic expansion into prime locations, Cubo is setting a new benchmark in the flex office market. The recognition from CoStar reinforces the company’s impact on the industry and its future as a leader in workspace innovation.