Dalkeith club bowled over by housebuilder's generosity

Members of Buccleugh Bowling Club, Dalkeith with Carmela McFarlane, field sales manager, Dandara. From left: Owen Patterson, Carmela McFarlane, Paul Kemp, Jon Martin and Ian Lockart, with some of the equipment funded by Dandara. Photo by Tina Norris.

The money will also be used to buy rubber mats to protect bowls from damage, new rink marker pins and a set of junior bowls.

Scott Ritchie, president of Buccleuch Bowling Club, said: “A big thank you to Dandara for this donation which will make a huge difference to the club, which relies on the fundraising efforts of the members for survival.

"The last few years have had a significant impact on club finances and it’s great to be able to make some much-needed improvements in our 125th anniversary year.”

Alan Kelly, a committee member of Buccleuch Bowling Club and also a day service officer with the Community Access Team, added his thanks to Dandara for helping to purchase new bowls for the group.

Lisa Archibald, head of sales at Dandara East Scotland, said: “Buccleuch Bowling Club is a real hub for the community and have worked hard hosting open days for school groups and charities as well as training champion bowlers who have represented Scotland at International level in the Under 19s and 25s.