Dayshape chosen by RSM to transform resource management and fuel firm-wide future growth

Dayshape’s AI-powered resource management software has been selected by RSM, the leading provider of assurance, tax, and consulting services for the middle market, to strengthen operational performance, enhance client service and talent experience, and drive long-term growth across the firm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dayshape, a leading software company using AI technology to power professional services growth and planning, welcomes RSM US LLP (“RSM”) as a valued customer. The decision underscores RSM’s strategic focus on enhancing its resourcing capabilities to support planned expansion in revenue and workforce.

By adopting Dayshape, RSM (which has more than 17,900 professionals across nearly 100 locations) has taken another step forward in its continued digital transformation in its bid to enhance performance and drive next-level innovative solutions for clients. Replacing multiple legacy tools, Dayshape’s AI-powered platform integrates seamlessly with Workday, enhances real-time visibility of resource plans and project financials across all lines of business, and enables smarter, data-driven resource decisions—supporting RSM’s mission to lead with intelligent technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Cockett, CEO of Dayshape, shared: “I’m so pleased to have RSM on board with Dayshape. Resource management really is at the heart of professional services firms and by investing in it, like RSM has, you’re truly maximizing the growth of your business. That’s the kind of extraordinary results we’re helping our customers to achieve, and it starts with having very close collaboration—something I’m pleased to say we’re already enjoying with RSM.”

User (UGC) Submitted

Kelli Waters, Enterprise Resource Management Strategy Leader at RSM, reflected: “Integrating our people, processes, and technology in smarter, more connected ways is central to how we scale globally and elevate the experience for our people and our clients. We chose Dayshape because its advanced AI capabilities enhance our ability to make faster, more intelligent decisions. This enables us to bring the full power of the firm to every client engagement—consistently, efficiently, and with greater impact.”

With Dayshape’s Gantt chart scheduler, RSM has crucial visibility across all lines of service, allowing the firm to easily review the capacity and utilisation levels of the workforce and optimise resources. With AI-powered scheduling, the firm can use suitability scoring to ensure people and clients are well matched, driving more efficient resource utilisation, engaged teams, and meaningful client impact.

Dayshape’s integrations ensure RSM’s dataflows are streamlined, with data flowing in and out of the firm’s systems seamlessly. As an existing user of Workday HCM, Finance, and Skills, RSM will see changes made on these modules sync into Dayshape in real time. By building employee profiles in Workday, that data (on licenses/certifications as well as more tactical skills) will then feed into Dayshape, allowing RSM to better match skills with demand. Plus, through reports and dashboards, RSM can anticipate shifts in skill demand and take proactive steps—through reskilling or strategic hiring—to ensure the right capabilities are always in place.

Kelli added: “We see a bright future with Dayshape. The team truly understands our business and the platform can evolve with us as RSM continues to grow.”