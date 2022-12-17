Local curry lovers are being urged to eat out to help out this weekend as two multi award-winning restaurants near the end of their Christmas campaign to help children in and around Edinburgh and the Lothians living in poverty.

Family-run Indian-Bangladeshi restaurants Itihaas and Radhuni in Dalkeith and Loanhead are donating 10 per cent of their sit-in and takeaway food takings for the first 18 days of December to the Cash for Kids appeal. The fund raising drive ends on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing partner Habibur Khan said: “Many children will not enjoy the treats others enjoy and often take for granted at Christmas. Our customers have always been generous in supporting our charity campaigns. This one is particularly crucial because of the cost of living crisis.

Managing partner Habibur Khan (centre).