Deal sees GSB take on Shoosmiths' Scottish will bank

An expanding legal firm has strengthened its private client footprint through the acquisition of Shoosmiths’ Scottish will bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal sees the transfer of responsibility of around 1500 wills to Garden Stirling Burnet (GSB), from Shoosmiths LLP, a Top 30 UK law firm with turnover of more than £200 million.

GSB, which has more than doubled its headcount since 2022, sees the acquisition as a key milestone in a wider strategy of growth across Edinburgh and the east of Scotland – and the transaction bolsters its private client division, taking its total will bank to approximately 10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony O'Malley, Managing Partner of GSB, said: ““This is a really solid step for us. We’ve been focused on growing in the right way - and being chosen by Shoosmiths to take on this work reflects the strength and stability we’ve built across the business.

Catriona Miller and Kwan-nga Yeung

“We’ve invested heavily in the last couple of years, revamping our whole IT infrastructure including moving to a cloud-based system, replacing all our telephony and will shortly be moving our case management system to Denovo. This all gives us more flexibility, dynamism and the platform to grow further.

“It fits well with our direction of travel, expanding our private client base and deepening our presence in Edinburgh, without losing the personal approach that’s always been at the heart of what we do.”

“We’d also love to hear from firms looking to exit the private client market or sell their will bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal follows a strategic decision by Shoosmiths to exit private client services across the UK, including Scotland, and focus on its core commercial offering.

Kwan-nga Yeung

GSB has created a dedicated transition unit to support the move, with a bespoke email address, [email protected], for clients and named contacts to manage enquiries.

Transition support is being led by GSB’s Catriona Miller, a private client solicitor with more than 30 years’ experience, and a former partner at Anderson Strathern. She will be supported by Head of Private Client, Kwan-Nga Yeung.

Kwan-Nga Yeung said: “Our first priority is ensuring a smooth transition for clients. Many may not have reviewed their wills in some time, so our experienced team will be on hand to guide them through any updates they may wish to make.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Letters were issued by Shoosmiths to all affected clients in late August, informing them of the transfer and setting out the support available.

The acquired wills – which primarily relate to individuals and families in and around Edinburgh – allows GSB to deepen its offering in life planning services for clients – and builds on its expansion into new offices in the Scottish capital last year.

Rachel Reid, Shoosmiths Chief Operating Officer, said: “It was crucial for us that our Scottish Wills clients transfer to a firm that will give them the same high-quality service and attention they expect and deserve. As Shoosmiths continues to pursue its sector-focused growth strategy it is natural that we transfer some of our legacy practices to more suitable firms. We are delighted that GSB have the calibre and technical expertise to support this service. We wish GSB every success.”

GSB is on target for doubling turnover in under three years, trebled its conveyancing output, and more than doubled the size of its estate agency team.

The firm sees continued acquisition and partnership opportunities as a key pillar of future growth. Talks are ongoing around further strategic moves in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

​