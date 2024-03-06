Di Rollo of Musselburgh announces acquisition by Syn3rgy Capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1899 by Domenico Di Rollo, who ventured from the picturesque Italian village of Cassino, Di Rollo's journey began in the quaint coastal town of Musselburgh. What started as a humble ice cream and confectionery shop quickly blossomed into a thriving enterprise, with Domenico expanding to a second location within just a few years.

In the early 1950s, Domenico's son, also named Domenico, spearheaded the establishment of the manufacturing and wholesale arm of the business, propelling Di Rollo to new heights. By 1977, the family had erected new premises to accommodate their growing operations, with a third generation of Di Rollos at the helm. Reno and Kevin, the sons of young Domenico, infused the business with fresh innovation, introducing an array of tantalizing ice cream and sorbet flavours that captivated audiences in Musselburgh, East Lothian, and beyond.

As demand soared, Di Rollo embarked on a journey of expansion, culminating in the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in 1994, capable of churning out over 600 litres of ice cream per hour while adhering to the highest EU standards for food production.

John Evans and Robinder Madahar of Syn3rgy Capital, pose with Reno and Kevin Di Rollo

With the acquisition by Syn3rgy Capital, Di Rollo looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation. The Di Rollo family remains committed to crafting premium ice cream that delights generations of loyal customers, embodying the spirit of tradition and innovation that has defined the brand for over a century.

John Evans, CEO of Syn3rgy Capital, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to welcome Di Rollo of Musselburgh into the Syn3rgy Capital family. Di Rollo's longstanding reputation for quality and innovation perfectly complements our investment strategy. We're eager to support their continued success and expansion, building upon their impressive legacy in the industry."