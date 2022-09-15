Digital display business Pufferfish poaches former Disney exec for senior role

The Edinburgh-based tech firm said Garry Sinclair joins after more than 20 years in the creative industry in London and the Asia-Pacific region. Specifically, the Glaswegian has just spent nine years in Singapore, most recently as executive director, creative and content, with The Walt Disney Company.

Pufferfish said he will play a pivotal role as it launches the “next generation” of display products that it states adopt ground-breaking technology to create sharper images with more luminosity than ever. Its top products to date comprise spherical interactive displays and services PufferSphere and PufferTouch.

The firm, whose clients include Microsoft, Nasa, the BBC, and IBM, last week announced plans to raise £600,000, tapping both existing and new investors, to capitalise on what it sees as a rapidly growing global market for interactive, multi-sensory, and immersive experiences.

Mr Sinclair said: “I’m excited to be part of the team… My career has been very much as a storyteller and I’m looking forward to developing content and stories that bring the products to life in fresh new ways for our clients and their audiences. The pioneering new products Pufferfish is working on will deliver an even greater ‘wow’ factor.”

His arrival comes four months after the business recruited technology industry veteran Elaine Van Der Berg to take the chief executive reins. She had previously spent 25 years with the likes of Amazon Web Services, Dell, Autodesk, and Capita.

She has now welcomed Mr Sinclair’s “extensive background, [having worked] with some of the biggest names in the industry”, and she added that he “will be able to help accelerate our new product plans and further enhance our client and their audience experiences”.

Garry Sinclair joins the expanding Edinburgh tech firm as its new head of creative. Picture: contributed.