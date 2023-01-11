Digital marketing agency looks to create extra 30 jobs under Edinburgh expansion plan

The firm has relocated to a larger space in George Street in the city centre, where it will continue building a presence for the Mediaworks Group in Scotland. The business said it has enjoyed long-held client relationships in Scotland and opened its first base there in early 2021. It has also introduced media planning and buying services through new hires based in the Scottish capital.

The agency, which is looking to add the additional posts over the next two years, has added the likes of Schuh, Scottish Water and the R&A’s new Golf It! concept to its client portfolio in recent months.

Brett Jacobson, chief executive and founder of Mediaworks, said: “I’m thrilled to see how quickly our Edinburgh office has accelerated its growth in the last 18 months. We have a fantastic team in place who have made full use of our unique IP [intellectual property], data and insight tools, and embraced our hard focus on customer satisfaction. It’s a model that’s clearly being very well received in the Scottish marketplace. Our extended operation in Scotland also plays a pivotal role across the wider agency’s ambitious expansion plans. Following growth in the north east, Yorkshire and north west of England, we’re even better positioned to closely support businesses across the UK, and further afield.”

