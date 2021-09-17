Digital skills academy CodeClan unveils high-profile signing

Ceri Shaw joins the organisation from global investment heavyweight M&G, where she was previously chief engineer in customer technology.

Shaw has also held roles at Sky and FreeAgent, and the University of Cambridge Masters graduate is a steering committee member of Equate Scotland and a co-founder of Women Who Code Edinburgh.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CodeClan’s chief executive, said: “Ceri gets CodeClan, has worked closely with our team and taken on some of the amazing people who have graduated from here over the last couple of years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish digital skills academy CodeClan experienced record demand for its programming, data and bespoke courses in 2020, when it marked its fifth anniversary and has produced more than 1,400 graduates since opening its doors in 2015. Picture: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

“I am also thrilled for her leadership and passion to encourage and coach more women into technology, her co-founding of Women Who Code Edinburgh is a great role model for the staff and students. Most importantly, we have a hugely talented individual who is going to add considerably to the strength of our leadership team.”

Edinburgh-based CodeClan experienced record demand for its programming, data and bespoke courses in 2020, when it marked its fifth anniversary and has produced more than 1,400 graduates since opening its doors in 2015.

Shaw said: “I’ve followed CodeClan since day one and have greatly admired how they’re contributing to the tech ecosystem in Scotland.

“I’ve also worked with and hired a number of CodeClan graduates, so I’ve seen the considerable value of CodeClan’s output first-hand. I’m excited to be joining the team and the opportunity to make a real difference to the nation’s tech community.”

A message from the Editor: