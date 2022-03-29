Digital tech consultancy pledges to create up to 100 jobs with latest Edinburgh 'club'

The launch of the new Edinburgh operation follows the success of the company’s first club in the capital, Club Sommerville, launched in March 2020, and Club Almeida, launched in Glasgow last June.

The new venture is expected to bring up to 100 tech roles for analysts, developers and designers across all levels.

Ranked as the UK’s sixth best tech hub, and having attracted £74 million in tech investment according to recent figures, Edinburgh has been singled out by the firm as the “obvious next choice” in its expansion journey, with the new club due to open in May.

Andrew Smith of AND Digital: 'With its entrepreneurial reputation and thriving tech community, Edinburgh remains an ideal destination for AND’s expansion.'

Since 2014, AND Digital has grown to operate across 19 locations in the UK and the Netherlands.

Andrew Smith, the firm’s “chief for next”, said: “Given the growth we’re continuing to see in Scotland’s digital economy, it’s no surprise that AND Digital has seen great success from its first two major investments in the nation.

“With its entrepreneurial reputation and thriving tech community, Edinburgh remains an ideal destination for AND’s expansion. We strongly believe the city will continue to provide exceptional tech talent, which we will grow within our collaborative club environment, to solve our clients’ tech challenges.

“Our intent is to build on the fantastic work of our existing clubs, and provide our Scottish customer base with the support it needs to achieve digital acceleration - whether that’s supporting in the building of innovative products for themselves or supporting them in developing their own tech capabilities.”

