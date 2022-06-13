Director appointments among 22 promotions at legal firm Morton Fraser

The promotions include the appointment of Emma Kiel, Suzanne Sutherland, Ewan McGillivray and Nicola Edgar to legal director status, within the property and litigation teams.

Stewart Moy, Fiona Byron, Andrew Gibson, Debbie Brogan, Hayley Johnson and Emma Carmichael-Stewart have been promoted to senior associate. The remaining promotions include six associate, four senior solicitor and two paralegal appointments.

In total, the promotions comprise nearly 10 per cent of Morton Fraser’s workforce, which has engaged in a structured learning and development programme. This includes e-learning, technical legal training, taught programmes and masterclasses geared around improving individual, team and professional skills, to support individual growth and advancement at all levels within the firm.

Morton Fraser employs more than 260 people. It has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow with links internationally to a further 160 law firms around the world. Clients include Diageo, Schuh and Royal Mail Group.

Jenny Dickson, partner and chairman, said: “These well-deserved promotions highlight the stellar contributions each individual has made to the firm over the past year. As a firm, we take great pride in putting our talent first, which means providing a great place to work, interesting work to do and ongoing development opportunities.

“This group of internal appointments highlights the quality of the talent we’re nurturing at the firm through our talent first approach, and I am looking forward to seeing everyone develop within their new roles.”