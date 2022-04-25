Director at Hays Scotland signed up for new additional role with CBI

Keith Mason is a member of the Scottish board of management for Hays, responsible for the strategic, operational, and financial performance for a number of industry sectors.

He begins a three-year term with the CBI Scotland Council where he will be advising members on all aspects of how to recruit and retain the best workforce, including future trends and insights, managing skill shortages, salaries and benefits, and physical and mental wellbeing in the workplace.

The Hays director, who divides his time between its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness, noted the hurdles businesses have faced in recent years, adding: “Thankfully, having hopefully come through the Covid pandemic, there’s real optimism now about the future.

“However, there are currently many industries where employers are struggling to find the right talent and this is one of the key issues which needs to be addressed to enable Scotland to recover post-Covid and, importantly, in coming years.

“Having been an active member of the Scottish business community for some 22 years with Hays, I’m very much looking forward to making a positive contribution in assisting CBI Scotland members tackle these issues.”

CBI Scotland director Tracy Black welcomed Mr Mason’s arrival, stating: “With access to people and skills remaining a key priority for firms of all sizes, even amid these new challenges and increased uncertainty, Keith’s understanding of the local labour market – as well as the wider professional services sector – will prove hugely valuable in helping shape CBI Scotland policy.”