Dunelm announces relocation of Edinburgh store
The store, which is moving to a larger unit than the one it currently occupies, will now be home to a brand-new Pausa Kitchen Café, serving delicious meals and great coffee. The store will also have new look departments, including Made to Measure, Dorma and a brand-new decorating department that will include Dunelm’s exclusive range of wallpaper and paint.
The new store will also create new jobs in the area, with prospective applicants able to register their interest by visiting the Dunelm careers website Careers - Dunelm Careers.
Wayne Hynes, Regional Manager at Dunelm, said: “We’re so excited to announce the relocation of our Dunelm Edinburgh store to a larger space which will provide our community with an improved shopping experience.
"The team will be working incredibly hard over the next few months to get everything set up and ready. We can’t wait to welcome our customers into our amazing new home!”
For exclusive benefits, locals are invited to join the local Dunelm Edinburgh | Community Support | Facebook where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store both pre-location and post.