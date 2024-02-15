Dunelm announces relocation of Edinburgh store

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store, which is moving to a larger unit than the one it currently occupies, will now be home to a brand-new Pausa Kitchen Café, serving delicious meals and great coffee. The store will also have new look departments, including Made to Measure, Dorma and a brand-new decorating department that will include Dunelm’s exclusive range of wallpaper and paint.

The new store will also create new jobs in the area, with prospective applicants able to register their interest by visiting the Dunelm careers website Careers - Dunelm Careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Hynes, Regional Manager at Dunelm, said: “We’re so excited to announce the relocation of our Dunelm Edinburgh store to a larger space which will provide our community with an improved shopping experience.

Dunelm Pausa Cafe.

"The team will be working incredibly hard over the next few months to get everything set up and ready. We can’t wait to welcome our customers into our amazing new home!”