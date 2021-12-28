East Lothian-based plantscaper Fleurtations sowing seeds for further growth amid increased sustainability focus

The firm designs, creates, installs and maintains interior and exterior plant displays, window boxes and hanging baskets throughout the UK – and this year has created more than 200 Christmas displays across Scotland, including at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow, the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, and high-end food court Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.

It added that it works with some of the UK’s best-known businesses, some of which – including Sky and the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh – have opted to display completely plastic-free decorations in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm has this year created more than 200 Christmas displays across Scotland, including at Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Belinda Jarron, managing partner at Fleurtations, who runs the business with her husband, creative director David Chalmers, said: “The shift towards sustainability has been a key feature of Christmas this year, and has contributed to a 33 per cent increase in sales compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

"Demand is such that we’ve already re-ordered many of the main decorations – including twig sledges, dried oranges and limes, cinnamon sticks and leather stars – for next Christmas.”

She added that the firm is recruiting four full-time staff in the new year as well as expanding its East Lothian premises, with such expansion coming after it said in June that it had green shoots of post-Covid growth as it prepared to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.