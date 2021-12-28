East Lothian-based plantscaper Fleurtations sowing seeds for further growth amid increased sustainability focus
East Lothian-based plantscaping firm Fleurtations is seeing turnover bloom and is preparing to grow its team and expand its premises after securing high-profile contracts amid increased interest in sustainability from customers.
The firm designs, creates, installs and maintains interior and exterior plant displays, window boxes and hanging baskets throughout the UK – and this year has created more than 200 Christmas displays across Scotland, including at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow, the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, and high-end food court Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh’s St James Quarter.
It added that it works with some of the UK’s best-known businesses, some of which – including Sky and the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in Edinburgh – have opted to display completely plastic-free decorations in 2021.
Read More
Belinda Jarron, managing partner at Fleurtations, who runs the business with her husband, creative director David Chalmers, said: “The shift towards sustainability has been a key feature of Christmas this year, and has contributed to a 33 per cent increase in sales compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
"Demand is such that we’ve already re-ordered many of the main decorations – including twig sledges, dried oranges and limes, cinnamon sticks and leather stars – for next Christmas.”
She added that the firm is recruiting four full-time staff in the new year as well as expanding its East Lothian premises, with such expansion coming after it said in June that it had green shoots of post-Covid growth as it prepared to celebrate its 30th anniversary.