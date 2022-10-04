East Lothian beard conditioning business to restart annual championships as sales go global
An East Lothian beard conditioning business set up after its founder broke his back in a mountain biking accident has seen sales go global.
Braw Beard was founded by John Jackson, a former graphic designer who launched the business in 2012 after a bike accident in Fort William when he broke his back while training for a six-hour endurance race. The firm makes beard conditioners with 100 per cent natural ingredients including cedarwood, hempseed and argan sourced from Europe and the US.
The company now sells more than 7,000 products annually to customers around the globe including New Zealand, the US, Australia and Iceland.
New products to mark the firm’s tenth anniversary include a limited edition commemorative pack featuring the first three Braw Beard oils with the original artwork designed by Jackson when the business was founded.
Most Popular
The venture has also unveiled plans for the next Braw Beard & Moustache Championships, in February 2023, at Drygate Brewery. The event began in 2017 but has been on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic.
The first four events welcomed more than 1,200 attendees from around the world including the US, Norway and Germany. Awards have included best ginger beard and best fake beard.
Jackson said: “It’s great to reach this fantastic tenth anniversary milestone. To be working with so many fantastic ambassadors over the years who have helped raise awareness of the business, including professional fighters and athletes, actors, bike racers, skateboard professionals, models, pro wrestlers, is such an incredible accolade.”