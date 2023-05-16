A popular East Lothian takeaway has been forced to close, with the couple that owns it revealing in a heartfelt message that they need “to take stock of what is best and most feasible for ourselves and our family life”.

Stewart Pearson and Gemma McCann launched The Lobster Man at Fenton Barns Retail Village near North Berwick three years ago. Stewart comes from a long line of lobster catchers who have been casting their creels off North Berwick’s coast for more than three centuries. The fisherman went from selling his catch to seafood merchants and restaurants to running his own lobster delivery and takeaway service in 2020.

Announcing the difficult decision to close the popular North Berwick takeaway on Monday with immediate effect, Stewart and Gemma thanked customers for their support, adding that they will continue to serve lovely lobster at private events and festivals.

Stewart Pearson with his partner Gemma McCann, and their Lobster Man van. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

They said: “To all our valued customers, it is with a heavy heart that this post is to confirm that as of today, The Lobster Man at Fenton Barns retail village, has ceased to be in operation at this venue. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all of the customers who have come from far and near over the last three years - your business has been very much appreciated.

“At this moment in time, the Lobster van will continue to be available for private events/markets and festivals. I know this will be a disappointment to our regulars at Fenton Barns, we will miss your cheery faces and endless banter, but at this time we need to take stock of what is best and most feasible for ourselves and our family life.

“It's now time to take a break before a busy summer of private events etc with The Lobster Man trailer. Wishing you all health and happiness.”

Loyal customers were saddened to hear that the North Berwick takeaway is now shut. Gillian M Hunter said: “So sorry to hear this. Wishing you all the very best with the events side. Thank you so much for all the lovely food over the years!” Janette Gaunt added: “Wishing you all the best in whichever way the future takes you. I’ll certainly miss the best seafood chowder in the world.”