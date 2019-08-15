easyJet hiring cabin crew: salary, job requirements and how to apply

Are you looking for a change in career, or have you always dreamed of taking to the skies as part of the team of cabin crew on a plane?

If so, easyJet is currently recruiting for staff - but be aware, the requirements to be able to undertake this role are pretty specific.

Do you think you've got what it takes? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Who can apply?

The requirements for the role get fairly specific. First, easyJet has the physical specifications, which are:

- Aged 18 or over

- A minimum height of 5’2” and a maximum height of 6’3”, without shoes

- Fluent English, both spoken and written

- Have no visible tattoos or piercings that can’t be covered discreetly

As well as physical requirements, they also have a variety of fitness requirements from their applicants as well:

- The continuing ability to be able to fit into an aircraft jump seat harness which measures 106cm across the lap and 157cm from shoulder to waist

- Fit and able to pass a medical assessment

- Be able to swim 25m without any assistance, and be able to climb into a life raft from the water

Furthermore, they require that you hold specific documents:

- A valid Criminal Record Check in order to obtain aircrew ID

- A verifiable five-year activity history for referencing purposes

- Hold an EEA passport which allows you to travel freely to all the easyJet destinations without restriction

- Have the right to work in the country where the role is based and will provide upon request proof of Right to Work in the relevant country

- A valid email address and internet connection so that you can receive your monthly roster and associated changes electronically

easyJet also states that they want you to be “confident in a customer-facing role, preferably with previous experience of working with customers”.

You must live within 90 minutes of your chosen base and be prepared to make this journey every day, at any time of day

The job role

While some people may think that being part of the cabin crew team on an aeroplane simply involves performing the safety announcement before taking off and serving drinks from the trolley, there’s actually a lot more to the job.

The reason that the application lists so many specific requirements is because of how varied and demanding the role is.

The easyJet application includes the following as some of the responsibilities you’d be expected to undertake:

- Being responsible for cash taken during the flight

- Check safety and security throughout the cabin

- Maintain consistently high onboard standards

- Being responsible for first aid

Perks?

Working as part of the cabin crew will present a variety of perks, including:

- Unlimited staff and standby travel across the easyJet network

- Discounts throughout the travel industry and local offers at base

- easyJet Plus membership, which provides benefits like speedy boarding and being able to pre-book seats

How to apply

To apply, head over to the easyJet website and choose a base that’s close to you. After that, click on apply online and you’ll begin the application process.

You’ll need to enter your details and upload your CV.

After you’ve applied, you’ll be sent a link to an ability test that will assess your verbal reasoning, situation judgement and workplace behaviour. Within 72 hours, you’ll be emailed with the results of your online test.

If you passed the online test, your application will be reviewed, and if everything is in order, you’ll be invited to the next step at the Assessment Centre.

The assessment days are held at the different bases and up to 60 people are invited to join. You’ll see a variety of informative presentations throughout the day.