Eco-luxury home set to redefine sustainable living in Edinburgh

Marketed by Simpson & Marwick, the five-bedroom home is part of a visionary new development led by Juniper Projects, a father-and-son team known for bespoke, high-spec builds and the renovation and conversion of many listed buildings.

This property – the first of three detached homes available to purchase on this development – is a blueprint for the future of sustainable living, incorporating cutting-edge green technologies to achieve near-total self-sufficiency.

A decade ago, Juniper Projects transformed a disused warehouse on the neighbouring site into six distinctive terraced homes, creating a vibrant and unique residential space. Now, just a stone’s throw away, they have taken sustainability to the next level with an ultra-efficient new-build development that combines contemporary design with revolutionary energy solutions.

Designed to Passivhaus standards, 9 Baberton Loan meets the internationally recognised benchmark and has an energy efficiency rating of A.

Passivhaus is a rigorous voluntary building standard that drastically reduces energy consumption by ensuring superior insulation and airtight construction. The result is a home that requires minimal heating, maintains an optimal indoor climate year-round, and significantly reduces both carbon footprint and energy costs.

At the heart of its eco-friendly design, the home harnesses natural resources to power every aspect of its operation. Water drawn from the nearby Water of Leith is used to extract heat, which is then converted into energy to supply hot water and underfloor heating throughout the entire house. In addition, solar panels generate electricity, further reducing running costs.

Domenic Tedesco, director at Juniper Projects, said: “We looked at every possible way to give this home an advantage – to reduce energy costs, minimise maintenance, and create something truly special. For instance, the triple-glazed aluminium-clad windows, zinc roofing, zinc rone and downpipes substantially reduce ongoing external maintenance.

“The green roof not only benefits the environment but also protects the structure from solar degradation, provides insulation while promoting biodiversity and seamlessly blends into the surrounding landscape.”

Plans are also in place for a small turbine generator to be installed on the development, further enhancing the home’s off-grid capabilities.

Domenic added: “I've worked in this industry for decades and I’ve always believed that building standards can – and should – be higher. With this home, we’ve gone beyond what’s expected, creating a space where families can enjoy modern, luxurious living with the peace of mind that running costs will be negligible.”

Despite its eco-conscious focus, this is a home that offers the highest standards of luxury living. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood the open-plan living spaces, while high-end finishes and carefully curated materials create a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

The ground floor is fully completed, while the upper level has been left as a blank canvas, allowing the new owner to tailor flooring choices to their preference. This approach minimises waste while offering complete design flexibility – a principle that aligns perfectly with the home’s eco-conscious ethos. The price? £1.4m.

Domenic said: “This isn’t a house picked from a catalogue. Each home in the development is unique, crafted with a focus on spacious family living, and thoughtful design – we wanted to create homes that people will enjoy for generations.”

Jay Murray-Patel, facilitating the sale through Simpson & Marwick, added: “There is simply nothing else like this on the market. A self-sufficient home of this calibre, in such a desirable location, is incredibly rare.

“The sustainability credentials of the property mean buyers could live near bill-free, while enjoying an ultra-modern home that prioritises both style and substance. It’s the perfect blend of innovation and exclusivity.”

Set in an idyllic yet well-connected location, Baberton Loan offers a peaceful, leafy setting just minutes from Edinburgh city centre. This makes the property an ideal prospect for buyers relocating from London or further afield, seeking a lifestyle that balances urban convenience with secluded, riverside living.

With two additional homes in the development set to go on sale soon, 9 Baberton Loan offers the first – and best – chance to secure a unique residence in this ground-breaking, one-of-a-kind community.

1 . Contributed With two additional homes in the development set to go on sale soon, 9 Baberton Loan offers the first – and best – chance to secure a unique residence in this ground-breaking, one-of-a-kind community. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Set in an idyllic yet well-connected location, Baberton Loan offers a peaceful, leafy setting just minutes from Edinburgh city centre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed One of the bedrooms within the property Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The ground floor is fully completed, while the upper level has been left as a blank canvas, allowing the new owner to tailor flooring choices to their preference. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales