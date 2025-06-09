Edge Group Scotland becomes latest accredited Living Hours employer in Scotland

Edge Group Scotland is also proud to be one of only three social care providers in Scotland, and one of just ten across the UK, to hold both Living Wage and Living Hours accreditations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This distinction places Edge Group Scotland at the forefront of fair work in the social care sector, setting a leading example for how employers can prioritise staff wellbeing through both secure income and secure hours.

Living Hours accreditation requires employers to pay the real Living Wage to all their employees over the age of 18 and commit to providing at least four weeks’ notice for every shift, with guaranteed payment if shifts are cancelled within this notice period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Living Hours employers also provide a guaranteed minimum of 16 hours every week (unless the worker requests otherwise), and a contract that accurately reflects hours worked.

TeamEdge Celebrate Living Hours Accreditation

Based in Musselburgh, Edge Group Scotland is a social care provider supporting autistic young adults and those with additional support needs across the Lothians. This announcement of their commitment to Living Hours further demonstrates the importance they place on setting standards for fair work.

David Myers, Director of Operations & Finance, Edge Group Scotland, said: “Our Living Hours accreditation demonstrates our continued commitment to doing right by our people. Fair pay and secure work are the foundations of a resilient and motivated team—and that’s good for our team and the communities we serve.”

One support worker with Edge Group Scotland, saidL “In a previous role, I was on a zero-hours contract and shifts would come and go with no real notice. It made it really hard to plan anything or feel secure in the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since joining Edge, that’s completely changed. Having guaranteed hours and proper notice takes a lot of stress off. Knowing where I stand each week makes a big difference—and it shows that Edge genuinely values the people who work here.”

Christine McCaig, Projects Coordinator, Living Wage Scotland said: “There are thousands of Scottish-based employers that are committed to paying at least the real Living Wage, and it’s fantastic to see Edge Group Scotland take further steps to protect their workers from low pay and insecure work by becoming Living Hours accredited.

"The values that led them to commit to the real Living Wage are the same values that have led to their expanded commitment to fair work at a time when workers need it most.”

Research published by the Living Wage Foundation showed that over 9% of workers in Scotland are in insecure work and paid below the Living Wage. This is approximately 250,000 workers. The Living Hours standard was created to ensure that people have predictable working patterns and income, enabling them to better plan their lives.

​