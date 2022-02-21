Edinburgh Airport creates 1,000 jobs as it prepares for return of abroad travel as Covid restrictions relax

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The new roles will be advertised over the coming weeks as part of a new recruitment campaign featuring staff who have started in various positions and have moved into other roles at the airport as their career progressed.

Of the 1,000 jobs, more than 200 will be airport specific, including aviation security officers, car park staff and customer service positions.

Edinburgh Airport is creating 1,000 jobs as abroad travels returns after the Covid-19 restrictions.

There are other roles available across the airport campus with external partners currently advertising opportunities with retailers, handling agents and others.

Adverts are currently running across social and broadcast media and will continue over the coming weeks and months.

The airport’s recruitment centre will work with applicants to signpost them to various jobs at the airport by looking at applications and CVs and recommending which roles would best fit their skills and experience.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Aviation has felt the full force of the pandemic with almost two thousand jobs across the airport and our campus partners being lost as travel came to a complete stand still.

“There are encouraging signs of a recovery in 2022 due to a pent-up demand for travel following two years of uncertainty, and we are seeing new and established routes arriving and resuming as people look to reconnect with family, friends and businesses across the world.

“That’s an exciting prospect as we look to welcome new recruits to the airport and demonstrate the vast opportunities it holds. We are a unique workplace in the sense you can start in security and move on to posts in retail or planning, maybe even start as a baggage handler and become an airport duty manager – we are a place where careers can be made and where we work to deliver big days for people every day.

“We are confident the campaign will help us reposition the airport in a strong place to recover and play our part in the recovery of the UK and Scottish economies.”

