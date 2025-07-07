A new study from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has found that Edinburgh Airport is home to the cheapest pre-flight pint, a £5.20 Bud Light at The Sir Walter Scott.
Edinburgh Airport also ranks in the top five cheapest airports for a Full English, costing only £7.39 at Black Sheep Coffee (albeit, as a breakfast pot). Barburrito at Edinburgh Airport ranks fifth for cheapest breakfast sandwich (£4.95) but just misses out on the top five for cheapest hot meal with a nacho plate (£5.90).
The study, which analysed menus at 148 restaurants or bars across every major UK airport, was inspired by the fact that despite two-thirds of travellers went over budget on their last holiday by£154, 75%of Brits still can’t resist paying for a breakfast pint before their flight. In fact, another 27% of Brits say a full English breakfast is their go-to airport meal.