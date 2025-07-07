Edinburgh Airport ranked among cheapest for pre-flight pint

By Jake Patrick
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 15:36 BST
The cheapest pre-flight pint was found at Edinburgh Airportplaceholder image
The cheapest pre-flight pint was found at Edinburgh Airport
A new study from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has found that Edinburgh Airport is home to the cheapest pre-flight pint, a £5.20 Bud Light at The Sir Walter Scott.

Edinburgh Airport also ranks in the top five cheapest airports for a Full English, costing only £7.39 at Black Sheep Coffee (albeit, as a breakfast pot). Barburrito at Edinburgh Airport ranks fifth for cheapest breakfast sandwich (£4.95) but just misses out on the top five for cheapest hot meal with a nacho plate (£5.90).

The study, which analysed menus at 148 restaurants or bars across every major UK airport, was inspired by the fact that despite two-thirds of travellers went over budget on their last holiday by £154, 75%of Brits still can’t resist paying for a breakfast pint before their flight. In fact, another 27% of Brits say a full English breakfast is their go-to airport meal.

Cheapest Pint by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Pint (£) Alcohol Brand
London Stansted The Windmill £5.20 Bud Light
London Heathrow Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light
Birmingham International Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light
Edinburgh The Sir Walter Scott £5.20 Bud Light
London Gatwick The Red Lion £5.20 Bud Light
Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £6.25 Tennent’s Lager
London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £6.95 Heineken
Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £6.99 Heineken
London Luton Nolito £7.15 Stella Artois
Manchester Lion and Antelope £6.15 Carlsberg
Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £7.39 Heineken

Cheapest Full English by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Full English (£)
London Heathrow Leon £6.29
London Stansted Leon £6.29
Edinburgh Black Sheep Coffee £7.39
London Luton Benito’s £7.50
Cardiff Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen £8.99
Birmingham Wetherspoons £9.60
London Gatwick The Beehive / Flying Horse / Red Lion £9.60
Glasgow Frankie & Benny’s £10.60
Manchester Pasta Evangelist £11
Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £14.49
London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £15.5
Liverpool John Lennon Monty’s £16.95

Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Sandwich (£)
London Heathrow Leon £3.95
London Stansted AN& £4.50
London Luton Chaiiwala £4.95
Birmingham International Chaiiwala £4.95
Edinburgh Barburrito £4.95

Cheapest Hot Meal by Airport

Airport Vendor Menu Item Price
Manchester Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45
London Gatwick Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45
London Luton Black Street Coffee Cheese Toastie £4.49
London Stansted AN& Tarka Beans Toasty £4.80
Birmingham International Chaiiwala Butter Chicken Roti £4.95

For more, go to https://www.wildpacks.com/cheapest-uk-airport-food/

Related topics:Edinburgh AirportLiverpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice