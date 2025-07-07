The cheapest pre-flight pint was found at Edinburgh Airport

A new study from Wild Packs American Summer Camp has found that Edinburgh Airport is home to the cheapest pre-flight pint, a £5.20 Bud Light at The Sir Walter Scott.

Edinburgh Airport also ranks in the top five cheapest airports for a Full English, costing only £7.39 at Black Sheep Coffee (albeit, as a breakfast pot). Barburrito at Edinburgh Airport ranks fifth for cheapest breakfast sandwich (£4.95) but just misses out on the top five for cheapest hot meal with a nacho plate (£5.90).

The study, which analysed menus at 148 restaurants or bars across every major UK airport, was inspired by the fact that despite two-thirds of travellers went over budget on their last holiday by £154, 75%of Brits still can’t resist paying for a breakfast pint before their flight. In fact, another 27% of Brits say a full English breakfast is their go-to airport meal.

Cheapest Pint by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Pint (£) Alcohol Brand London Stansted The Windmill £5.20 Bud Light London Heathrow Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light Birmingham International Wetherspoons £5.20 Bud Light Edinburgh The Sir Walter Scott £5.20 Bud Light London Gatwick The Red Lion £5.20 Bud Light Glasgow Tennent’s Pier Bar £6.25 Tennent’s Lager London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £6.95 Heineken Liverpool John Lennon Sable & Co £6.99 Heineken London Luton Nolito £7.15 Stella Artois Manchester Lion and Antelope £6.15 Carlsberg Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £7.39 Heineken

Cheapest Full English by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Full English (£) London Heathrow Leon £6.29 London Stansted Leon £6.29 Edinburgh Black Sheep Coffee £7.39 London Luton Benito’s £7.50 Cardiff Tap & Brew Craft Beer and Kitchen £8.99 Birmingham Wetherspoons £9.60 London Gatwick The Beehive / Flying Horse / Red Lion £9.60 Glasgow Frankie & Benny’s £10.60 Manchester Pasta Evangelist £11 Newcastle International Quaystone Bar and Kitchen £14.49 London City Hithes London Bar and Eatery £15.5 Liverpool John Lennon Monty’s £16.95

Cheapest Breakfast Sandwich by Airport

Airport Restaurant/Pub Sandwich (£) London Heathrow Leon £3.95 London Stansted AN& £4.50 London Luton Chaiiwala £4.95 Birmingham International Chaiiwala £4.95 Edinburgh Barburrito £4.95

Cheapest Hot Meal by Airport

Airport Vendor Menu Item Price Manchester Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45 London Gatwick Greggs Ham and Cheese Toastie £4.45 London Luton Black Street Coffee Cheese Toastie £4.49 London Stansted AN& Tarka Beans Toasty £4.80 Birmingham International Chaiiwala Butter Chicken Roti £4.95

For more, go to https://www.wildpacks.com/cheapest-uk-airport-food/