A Leith butcher has labelled on-going roadworks outside his shop ‘a final nail in the coffin’ for business – and says traders affected by the maintenance work are not being ‘treated fairly’ by being denied compensation.

Scott Millar, owner of Albert Street Butchers, said his profits are down by 30 per cent from this time last year, and blames a lack of passing trade brought on by construction works.

The western end of Albert Street closed to traffic in January 2022 after Scottish Water and delivery partner Mackenzie Construction Ltd started works to replace a damaged sewer network and repair a sinkhole on adjacent street, Murano Place. But, following 17 months of work, the ‘complex repair’ is still underway and not expected to be completed until the end of the year.

Scott Millar took over the butchers on Albert Street in November last year

Mr Millar, who took ownership of the Albert Street Butchers last November, said: “We’re all stressed out down here. It’s really affected my business and the businesses beside me. They’ve changed the completion date four or five times and now I’m hearing that they’re going to be here until July next year. This is going to be a nail in the coffin for me. I’m using my own personal money now to try and keep the place afloat – it’s just a nightmare.”

Mr Millar said other Albert Street businesses ‘have experienced a substantial loss of earnings as a direct result of the ongoing site’ adding the works have made him suffer from stress and anxiety. The Leith trader claims that he, along with other businesses on the street, are entitled to compensation due to a lack of footfall in the area, noise pollution and a ‘constant flow of dust and dirt’ that Mr Millar says has reduced the number of customers passing through the street by both car and foot. But Mr Millar said he was informed by a Scottish Water official at a drop-in event last month that he would not be entitled to compensation.

Scottish Water said it is ‘unable to consider compensation for items that may be considered as economic losses’ and compensation claims will only be considered if ‘it can be proved we have been negligent’. A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this an essential piece of work to repair a vital service for our customers, and there will always be some level of disruption expected, and we are doing our best to minimise this as much as we can.”

The water supplier said it expects works to be completed by the end of December this year and that ‘unfortunate delays’ derived from an ‘unusually deep’ sewer ‘between 3.5 and 5 metres below ground level’ with existing difficulties exacerbated by ‘sink holes and voids under the carriageway.’

Mr Millar said: "As all this is happening I’ve still got my rent to pay, still got my bills to pay but at the same time no one is coming in. I feel it’s unfair that Scottish Water are worth millions of pounds and there’s us wee, independent businesses struggling and they’re not prepared to support us"

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We will continue to engage with businesses and local residents during the essential sewer repair works in Murano Place to provide assistance, address any concerns and help minimise any disruption. Our on-site team is willing and able to help anyone when needed.

“We have implemented several mitigation measures to help support the businesses in the area, including additional signage around the site to inform businesses are operating as normal, alternative parking to help with facilitating deliveries and paid-for advertising on social media to ensure the public are fully aware that businesses on Albert Street are open as usual. We will continue to work with businesses and do what we can to assist.

The spokesperson added: “We fully appreciate that there is inconvenience caused by these essential works to repair the sewer and we will continue to work with local residents and business owners to help minimise any disruption for the duration of this major investment project. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout.”