To celebrate Dry January and beat the Blue Monday blues, non-alcoholic spirit Talonmore has teamed up with Scotland’s first and only dedicated alcohol-free brewery Jump/Ship Brewing to encourage drinks fans to socialise without alcohol.

Blue Monday is the name given to a day in January said by UK travel company Sky Travel to be the most depressing day of the year, which is today, Monday, January 15.

Highlighting the importance of friendship and socialising, Edinburgh’s leading non-alcoholic (NA) brands have created the Talon & Tinnie, an unconventional take on the traditional ‘Boilermaker’. It combines Talonmore with Jump/Ship’s NA Yardarm Lager, creating a combination of biscuity malt, zesty hops, Assam Tea and Ginger.

Pictured are Talonmore and Jump/Ship Brewing owners Lewis Kennedy and Sonja Mitchell. Photo by Greg Macvean.

Available at city-centre bars, pubs and restaurants across the capital such as The Black Bull and Dulse, Talonmore’s website is also offering 10 per cent off full-size bottles throughout January, with Jump/Ship offering a reciprocal discount code - TALON&TINNIE10 – for fans to have the option to enjoy with friends and family at home.

The traditional Boilermaker’s history dates back to the 1800s when workers would order a shot and a beer at the end of their shift. Talonmore and Jump/Ship want to continue this tradition into 2024 with the same satisfying drink, just without the alcohol.

Set to be a flourishing alcohol-free partnership throughout the year, plans are in place for a 2024 NA bartender competition. In collaboration with Edinburgh venue Cask Smugglers, the city’s best drinks specialists will be tasked with creating brand-new NA cocktails using Talonmore’s fiery ginger taste paired with Jump/Ship’s range of flavoursome alcohol-free beers.

Lewis Kennedy, managing director at Talonmore Drinks Company, said: “Talonmore has been admiring Jump/Ship Brewing for some time. Their team spirit is really wonderful. We’re looking forward to many partnerships with them.

“I’m always curious to see how Talonmore’s ginger-forward flavour will pair with other brands. Tasting Yardarm gave clear inspiration, with the burst of flavour from both liquids creating a hugely satisfying taste and mouthfeel.

“Talonmore has always, and always will be, an advocate for socialising and friendship. We want everyone to keep the fire alive in January and have a blether with loved ones, whether that be in the pub or round at family and friends houses. Enjoy the combination of biscuity malt, zesty hops, Assam Tea and Ginger that the Talon & Tinnie creates.”

Dry January has seen a large rise in popularity, with 175,000 Brits taking part in Dry January last year, listing benefits including; sleeping better, consuming fewer empty calories and enjoying better overall energy levels. According to Drinkaware's 2023 survey, drinkers appear to be drinking alcohol less frequently: 39 per cent drink alcohol less compared to 33 per cent in 2019.

Sonja Mitchell, founder of Jump/Ship Brewing, added her thoughts on the partnership: “It’s an exciting time to be making low and no alcohol alternatives as we see demand for tasty drinks without the booze continue to grow. We jumped at the chance to partner with our friends over at Talonmore to create a Boilermaker for Dry January – the flavours in Talonmore work so well to balance our zesty, refreshing and exceptionally drinkable Yardarm Lager.”

Talonmore is a family-run business established in Edinburgh in 2020 to provide an alcohol-free drink that can be “enjoyed without compromising health, clarity and taste”. Choosing brewing methods of manufacture, rather than distilling, Talonmore has developed a unique beverage that “ensures flavour is at the forefront, replicating the experience of drinking a dark spirit”.