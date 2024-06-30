Edinburgh and Midlothian Barratt site managers recognised as best in the country for quality
Known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, the Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council recognises the finest employees from across the country.
From East Scotland, the winners were Barratt’s site managers Barrie Mitchell for his work at West Craigs, Edinburgh and Shaun Quinn for his management of the development site at Rosewell Meadow in Midlothian.
Barratt site managers won 89 Pride in the Job awards in total, more than any other housebuilder for the 20th year in a row, with 1,500 individual awards won over the years.
The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.
Alison Condie, managing director at Barratt Developments East Scotland, said: “To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.
“Every customer who buys a home built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”
The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.
With site managers passing on their skills to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.
