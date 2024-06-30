Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two site managers from Barratt Developments East Scotland have each won a top national award for the quality of the homes they are building.

Known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, the Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council recognises the finest employees from across the country.

From East Scotland, the winners were Barratt’s site managers Barrie Mitchell for his work at West Craigs, Edinburgh and Shaun Quinn for his management of the development site at Rosewell Meadow in Midlothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt site managers won 89 Pride in the Job awards in total, more than any other housebuilder for the 20th year in a row, with 1,500 individual awards won over the years.

Barratt Developments East Scotland site managers Shaun Quinn in Rosewell, left, and Barrie Mitchell in West Craigs, Edinburgh. | Webber Shandwick

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Alison Condie, managing director at Barratt Developments East Scotland, said: “To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.

“Every customer who buys a home built by a site manager who has won a Pride in the Job Award can have confidence that their home is of the highest possible quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.