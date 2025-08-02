Edinburgh author a finalist in Global Book Awards

Edinburgh author MiLFY has just been named a Finalist in the 2025 Global Book Awards for her steamy, emotionally rich novel The Italian Affair: A Midlife Romance.

Entered in the Contemporary Romance category, the novel is now in the running for Gold, Silver, or Bronze. Winners will be announced at the end of August.

The Global Book Awards celebrate standout indie and small-press titles from around the world. This marks MiLFY’s second major literary recognition. Earlier this year, The Italian Affair also won the 2025 International Firebird Book Award for Best Foodie Romance.

But for the author — whose work explores vulnerability, reinvention, and culinary intimacy — the most meaningful milestone has been closer to home: seeing her book stocked locally at Tariq’s Greengrocer in Stockbridge.

MiLFY celebrating winning the 2025 International Firebird Award for Best Foodie Romance

“Tariq was the only one who took a chance on me,” says MiLFY. “Before the awards or press — he believed in my debut novel. Now, my book sits front and centre in his shop. That means the world to me.”

A limited number of signed paperback copies are available exclusively at Tariq’s — making the community greengrocer not only a local treasure, but the sole Edinburgh stockist of this internationally celebrated romance.

Set in the lush wine country of Italy, The Italian Affair is a lyrical, sensually honest story about love, identity, and second chances — told through the eyes of a woman discovering that desire and romance don’t end with youth. It matures with you.

“I fell in love with the food, wine, and people of Italy,” says the author. “But I also wanted to write the kind of romance no one talks about. When I first read The Bridges of Madison County, I couldn’t stop wondering, what if Francesca rebelled and jumped into Robert Kincaid’s truck? This is that continuation story - but in Italy.”