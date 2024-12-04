Locals have been left 'absolutely devastated' after a popular bakery in Edinburgh announced its closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuckoo’s Bakery, which has branches on Dundas Street, Bruntsfield Place and Grindlay Street, shared the sad news on social media.

A haven for cake enthusiasts and coffee lovers, the bakery chain was renowned for its signature cupcakes, each a miniature work of art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Facebook, the owners of the bakery chain, said: “It is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to cease trading.

“Like many other small independent businesses, the current economy has proven too much for us to continue.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our wonderful customers and our dedicated staff and suppliers for their support.

“Customers will be contacted in due course. All our best wishes for 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the announcement, dozens of customers took to the comments to express their sadness.

One wrote: Oh this is so sad. “The end of an era. Your black bottom cupcakes are legendary and will be missed.”

Another said: “This makes me so sad to hear, you guys made the most special beautiful cake for my son's naming ceremony. You will be missed.”

A third customer commented: “I had a brownie from your shop while visiting Edinburgh in 2014 and still think about it. It was the Cadbury creme egg one. Best of luck!”

A fourth wrote “Absolutely devastated to hear this. They had the best cupcakes ever.”