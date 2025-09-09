Edinburgh-based agency SpeakOut announces it has been acquired in major new deal.

Champions Speakers Agency today announced its acquisition of SpeakOut - an award-winning entertainment and keynote speakers agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 1985, SpeakOut, which has offices in London and Edinburgh, is one of the UK’s most established and trusted speaker agencies, with 40 years of industry expertise.

It will now operate under the Champions Speakers Agency umbrella, further consolidating Champions’ position as Europe’s largest keynote speaker bureau.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the deal, SpeakOut speaker agency founder Kenny Donaldson has been appointed Head of Entertainment at Champions offices in both London, Loughborough and Dubai.

Champions Speakers

The deal cements Champions Speakers Agency’s position as the sector’s number one and underlines its commitment to growth.

Despite the challenging external economic conditions, Champions Speakers Agency is continuing to increase its revenue and its profits and is in the midst of a major recruitment drive to further boost its team.

The arrival of Kenny Donaldson will further bolster that team. His 40-year career in the sector has seen him work with clients and talent, including Lord Sugar, Sir Richard Branson, and Bob Geldof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr Donaldson, said: “I am delighted to announce SpeakOut has taken a substantial leap forward and will now be run under the umbrella of the UK’s largest speaker bureau.

“This will provide a massive increase to the talent SpeakOut has access to. I’m very excited and energised by the opportunities this will present for the clients, some of whom I’ve had the pleasure to work with across four decades. I’m looking forward to taking on a new role as Head of Entertainment as part of a brilliant, innovative and forward-thinking team at Champions.”

Jack Hayes, Director at Champions Speakers Agency, added: “This is a key chapter in our growth story, and we’re delighted to welcome SpeakOut into the Champions family. Kenny is one of the most knowledgeable and respected professionals in our sector, his own story of how he's grown Speakout is truly inspirational.

"He's a legend in the industry and his arrival at the Champions Speakers Agency will be a huge benefit to both our clients and our team, and will help to make us even bigger and better.”