Edinburgh-based biotech firm Roslin Technologies announces lab-grown pet food venture

The company has debuted the British initiative – known as Good Dog Food – with Agronomics, an investor focused on cellular agriculture, to develop healthy, eco-friendly pet food products made using cultivated meat.

The Scottish firm, which in November flagged a £1 million funding boost, noted that the new offering comes after it already provides its cell lines to cultivated meat producers around the world for use in lab-grown meat products such as sausages, burgers, and chicken nuggets.

The two parties involved in the venture say it has come about based on the belief that many pet-owners are looking for more sustainable alternatives, food-wise, while cultivated meat is grown from cells without the need to raise and slaughter animals and could have a “significantly” lower environmental impact.

Roslin Technologies says its relationship with the University of Edinburgh – the firm is based at its Roslin Innovation Centre – provides the tie-up with access to animal science and top research facilities and capabilities.

Turning to Agronomics, this is billed as bringing a network of “passionate” investors and cultivated meat experts that will help build the venture.

Ernst van Orsouw, Roslin Technologies' chief executive, said: "We're really excited to back a new British start-up in a hugely promising market, and extend the reach of our technology... our mission is to help reorientate our food system towards alternative proteins such as cultivated meat and make a positive impact on the environment."

