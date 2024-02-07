Edinburgh-based entrepreneur relaunches successful Love Letter Generator

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dominic was dubious at first but found that his relationship greatly benefited from the innovative approach. The AI tool he developed was designed to help bridge the emotional distance by generating thoughtful, personalized messages simply by selecting a type of message and adding some personal context about the relationship. This technology, initially a personal project to maintain a spark in his relationship began to show promise as a tool that could help anybody.

Leveraging his experience in developing software with No Code and Low Code platforms, Dominic swiftly created a website called LoveLeetr capable of generating romantic messages for anyone, anywhere in the world. Within a week of its launch on Valentine's Day 2023 on Product Hunt, Dominic had attracted over 1,000 users from across the globe.

Screenshots of LoveLeetr mobile application.

Since its initial launch, Dominic has meticulously refined the tool and deployed LoveLeetr as a mobile application, now available for Android devices in the Google Play Store. The new application has introduced safeguards aimed at minimizing misuse, favoring use cases that are explicitly beneficial to building healthy, happy relationships just in time for Valentine's Day.

Users from different corners of the globe share stories of how the AI assistant has revitalized their relationships. One user in Canada credits the tool for keeping the spark alive with her partner in Australia, stating, "The distance feels less daunting when our words can carry the weight of our feelings." Another, from Japan, mentions how the AI helped him ask his love interest to become his girlfriend, creating a moment of surprise and emotional depth that language barriers might have otherwise diluted.