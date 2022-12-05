Andrew Gibbon has been promoted to the role after three years as the firm’s head of growth, having previously established, scaled, and exited various firms, operating in sectors including software as a service. He co-founded XOXO Florist Aberdeen, and its team then went on to launch and scale other projects in online retail, including The Secret Flower Club in 2019.

EPos Hybrid says it offers a single management platform that brings together “plug and play” products to create a centralised management hub for food and drink businesses, which is now in more than 1,250 locations. The tech firm added that his appointment comes amid sustained month-on-month growth while it is targeting the European, Australian and American markets as it scales towards launching its series A funding round in 2023.

Mr Gibbon will in his new role continue to head up the commercial side of the business, focusing on generating rapid user and revenue growth by delivering strategic direction and leadership across the sales, marketing, operations, customer success and partnership teams. He said: “To be stepping up to COO at the firm at the age of 30 is a massive personal achievement for me… The start-up journey is hard, but the prospect of continuing ePos Hybrid on its trajectory of exponential growth is obviously an exciting one as we begin targeting new international territories and taking new products to market.”

Mr Kalangi said: “To welcome Andrew to the leadership team is an important moment for the development of the business.”