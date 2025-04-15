Edinburgh-based software company completes major nationwide contract expansion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh-based property software company SME Professional has completed a major UK expansion following the conclusion of a nationwide roll-out with letting and estate agents Belvoir and Northwood.

In a UK-wide deal, SME Professional will now provide property software and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) support for all of Belvoir and Northwood’s 250 letting and estate agent offices - from Aberdeen to Plymouth.

The groundbreaking SME Professional property management platform has enjoyed steady growth since it was first launched in 2011, and it currently enjoys a customer base of more than 1,000 companies. Initially covering 70 per-cent of the market in major cities such as Edinburgh and Dundee, the company became the largest provider in the Scottish lettings agency market before expanding across the rest of the UK in recent years.

The completion of the Belvoir and Northwood roll-out marks a successful 12-months for the company, having also secured a prestigious Silver Award for Agency Software Supplier of the Year in the national ‘Negotiator’ Property Awards ahead of some of the UK’s most well-known and established industry names.

SME Professional's Directors - Fraser Sutherland (L) and Robin Lyles (R)

“It’s exciting to complete this work, and a pleasure to work with Belvoir and Northwood’s directors and franchisees to develop custom software functionality to meet their specific business needs,” says Fraser Sutherland, Managing Director of SME Professional. “This cements SME Professional’s status as one of the leading property CRMs in the UK, which is also reflected in our recent award win.

“It’s very satisfying to see our platform grow almost entirely through recommendation by our users. With 18 years of continuous research and innovative development, the SME Professional property management software platform has evolved into a comprehensive, multi-level product which provides a depth of functionality, detail and automation which remains unmatched. We look forward to consolidating our market position with our latest artificial intelligence and client accounting features which are set to fuel future growth across the UK.”

The SME Professional software platform provides a wide range of functionality required for a multi-service agency. This spans automated client accounting to lettings and sales - with a strong emphasis placed on a process-driven approach which has a proven track record of saving customers both time and resources compared to other systems.

Belvoir and Northwood’s Commercial Director, Adam Noonan adds: “We have been working with SME Professional for a number of years, and it’s fantastic to see our brands using the software which has proved to be a huge time-saver for our franchisees.

“The platform's seamless integrations with the property-based tools that our franchisees use have made our processes more efficient. Their customer service is outstanding and it's great to see how SME Professional is continually developing and enhancing their software to meet the ever-evolving needs of our agents - especially in crucial areas such as compliance and financial control.”

SME Professional has expanded by word-of-mouth recommendation since its launch in 2011. As the company has grown, it has remained an entirely independently owned business, allowing it to concentrate on its customers rather than the financial demands of investors. SME Professional now invests in the highest level of customer service and support and remains firmly committed to its Scottish roots, with 50+ employees based at its Edinburgh headquarters.

Fraser Sutherland continues: “SME Professional is a company that has allowed its growth to be driven by the quest for innovation, quality of product and the highest levels of customer service - rather than by aggressive marketing or acquisition tactics fuelled by financial imperatives. Put quite simply, it is a company driven by the passion of its people, which remains the hallmark of its success.”