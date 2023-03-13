The brand says it will be expanding in key locations throughout Scotland and England, increasing its footprint to more than 170 branches, having previously outlined plans to have 300.

Falkirk and seven major shopping centre sites are currently under the acquisition process and further growth is planned in the North-east of England and Yorkshire before the end of the year, while 2023 has already seen stores opened in Hexham, Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby, and Newquay.

VPZ says that since its establishment in 2012, it has helped more than 700,000 smokers in the UK to quit, adding that its expansion comes as the UK moves towards ambitions to be Smoke-Free by 2030.

VPZ director Doug Mutter says: 'Continuing to expand is an important step to progress our mission to help more people on their journey to quitting smoking.' Picture: contributed.

Director Doug Mutter said: “Our plans to open 20 new stores reflect our ambition to engage with current smokers throughout the country and help them make their first steps on their quit journey.

“At the moment VPZ fully recognises that there is an issue where imported, many unregulated, disposable vaping products are readily available from local convenience stores, supermarkets and several other general retailers with no age verification control or regulation in many of these. This problem centres around access, an area VPZ has publicly campaigned on.

