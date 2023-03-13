Edinburgh-based vaping retailer VPZ outlines plans for 20 further sites by end of 2023
Edinburgh-based VPZ, which says it is the UK’s largest vaping retailer, has announced plans to open 20 more outlets by the end of this year.
The brand says it will be expanding in key locations throughout Scotland and England, increasing its footprint to more than 170 branches, having previously outlined plans to have 300.
Falkirk and seven major shopping centre sites are currently under the acquisition process and further growth is planned in the North-east of England and Yorkshire before the end of the year, while 2023 has already seen stores opened in Hexham, Sheffield, Nottingham, Derby, and Newquay.
VPZ says that since its establishment in 2012, it has helped more than 700,000 smokers in the UK to quit, adding that its expansion comes as the UK moves towards ambitions to be Smoke-Free by 2030.
Director Doug Mutter said: “Our plans to open 20 new stores reflect our ambition to engage with current smokers throughout the country and help them make their first steps on their quit journey.
“At the moment VPZ fully recognises that there is an issue where imported, many unregulated, disposable vaping products are readily available from local convenience stores, supermarkets and several other general retailers with no age verification control or regulation in many of these. This problem centres around access, an area VPZ has publicly campaigned on.
“We are at a pivotal moment for the vaping industry, which will define its future role in the smoke-free goal of 2030. We are urging the UK Government to act now and follow best practices from countries like New Zealand, where flavoured products can only be sold from specialist licensed vaping stores.”