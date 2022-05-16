Edinburgh-based venue-finding agency ExecSpace cheers business activity regaining pace

The firm, which says it is one of the top in the UK in its field, has seen 500 per cent jump growth in the last year and client bookings secured in 2022 so far exceed £5 million, as it continues its recovery from a pandemic-induced slump.

It was founded by Emma Little in 2008, and its clients include Addleshaw Goddard, Phoenix Group, Mazars, Abrdn and RSM.

However, it explained that when Covid-19 lockdowns were introduced, it lost 90 per cent of its revenue, but used the time to enhance its offering, last year launching the ExecTech platform to help meeting and event planners manage their spend and streamline the process across their organisations.

Additionally, the firm has recently added three meeting and event executives, and plans to recruit further in coming months.

Ms Little, who last year launched a recruiter focused on the venue, events, hospitality and tourism sector, praised ExecSpace regaining momentum. “As our current growth suggests, we are now seeing a renewed sense of confidence, especially within the private sector.

“While we pivoted towards a new technology offering for clients in the course of the pandemic, social restrictions were devastating for our business, with the grants only covering a fraction of what we lost.

'We are now in the process of revitalising ExecSpace,' says the firm's founder Emma Little. Picture: contributed.