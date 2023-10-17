Illinois-based Honsa Ergonomic Technologies has signed up to enable the availability of Reactec’s R-Link smart watch to workers across the US. Picture: Peter Devlin.

Illinois-based Honsa Ergonomic Technologies, which manufactures ergonomic pneumatic tools and accessories, has signed up to enable the availability of Reactec’s third-generation workplace wearable, the R-Link smart watch unveiled last year, to workers across the US to help them prevent MSDs such as hand-arm vibration syndrome (Havs) that is also known as vibration white finger. Reactec says that in the States, it is estimated that about 2.5 million industrial workers are exposed to harmful levels of hand-arm vibration on a daily basis while operating power tools.

The Scottish firm also says its R-Link watch “takes the guesswork out of” monitoring exposure to tool vibration, monitoring it in real time and alerting at-risk workers when they are close to exposure thresholds, while additionally the device can warn workers when they enter an exclusion zone created by an R-Link beacon. All relevant data is automatically presented in the Reactec cloud-based data analytics as actionable intelligence for employers to refine controls.

Reactec and Honsa Ergonomic Technologies are exhibiting at the NSC Safety Congress & Expo in New Orleans on October 23 to 25 to demonstrate the capability of R-Link as part of the global Safety Innovation Challenge to prevent upper-limb musculoskeletal disorders and, ultimately, improve workplace health and safety outcomes in the US.

Jacqui McLaughlin, boss of the Edinburgh-based company, said: “It’s been an incredibly exciting time for Reactec as we continue to internationalise the business with R-Link. Reaching the finals of the Safety Innovation Challenge is a great opportunity to demonstrate to major employers in the US how R-Link has successfully managed to prevent hand-arm vibration syndrome here in the UK. With our exciting new partnership with Honsa Ergonomic Technologies, we will be able to unlock new opportunities in the US and extend the reach of R-Link to employers who are exploring how novel technologies can protect their workforce.”