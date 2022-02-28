Edinburgh-headquartered xDesign names its first chief product and technology officer amid expansion

Jeff Watkins has joined the firm’s executive team, where he will lead and help to evolve the company’s technology and engineering capabilities.

His career has taken him from working in financial services to healthcare and retail as a principal architect. Most recently, he was chief for technology at AND Digital.

The high-level appointment follows a record year of growth for xDesign which has also seen its team quadruple to more than 200 since opening a new office in Leeds last July.

Jeff Watkins, chief product and technology officer at xDesign, and Euan Andrews, CEO at xDesign. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

The firm works with clients including FanDuel, Heineken, NHS 24 and MoneySuperMarket.

Chief executive Euan Andrews said: “Jeff’s appointment marks the next phase of xDesign’s evolution as we continue to scale at pace. Our people remain a key focus and we invest in the team’s learning, development and wellbeing as a priority.

“Jeff brings a wealth of experience that will provide valuable support to our product and engineering teams as we work to achieve ambitious growth plans.

“It’s clear that technology is in Jeff’s DNA and he will be applying his vast knowledge across our teams, but he also has the enviable capability to inspire people and to help achieve commercial growth. With these attributes, he will be a vital addition to our team.”

Watkins added: “Joining xDesign was a no brainer - its people-focused approach was a huge draw, as well as its commitment to uniting product, design and technology. I am passionate about technology being a great leveller that benefits the human experience.

“We have seen how the pandemic has driven more people to use technology and apps, and it is the responsibility of organisations like xDesign to create a compelling and engaging experience for users. The potential for xDesign to lead in this area is huge and being part of that journey is something I can’t wait to get my teeth into.”

The firm has been recognised as a leading employer, most recently being named as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Wellbeing 2022 and was last year included in the Great Place to Work in Tech rankings.

