Edinburgh biotech behind tooth decay detector secures £5 million investment to target US

Mark Sterritt (British Business Bank), Adam Christie (Calcivis), Paul Callaghan (Scottish National Investment Bank) and David Milroy (Maven Capital Partners).

An Edinburgh-based biotechnology business has secured £5 million in funding to support its cutting-edge dental system and sink its teeth into the US market.

Calcivis is behind patented technology that enables early detection of tooth decay - which in turn can enable timely preventive treatment – by deploying a biologic diagnostic agent in combination with an imaging device. Its latest round of investment has been led by £4m in funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank, along with £1m from IFS Maven Equity Finance, which is managed by Maven Capital Partners and is part of the Investment Fund for Scotland (IFS), delivered by the British Business Bank.

The capital company will use the funds to bring its flagship product to market in the US after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted premarket approval. The system is the first Scottish medical device to secure the prestigious certification from the FDA.

Calcivis, which is based at Edinburgh’s BioQuarter, has raised more than £18m in funding. Investors include Scottish Enterprise and Archangels.

Chief executive Adam Christie said: “Early diagnosis and treatment of tooth decay is essential, allowing patients to reverse the damage to their teeth before it is too late. This investment will enable us to launch our innovative product to global markets - first in the US and eventually in the UK - leading to faster diagnoses and early intervention treatments. This technology has the potential to revolutionise prevention in oral health care, with cavities impacting more than two billion people globally, according to the World Health Organisation.”

Paul Callaghan, investment director at the Scottish National Investment Bank, said: “Calcivis is a shining example of how Scotland is leading the way in developing cutting-edge technology that improves our health and wellbeing. We are proud to help the company scale-up and enable its flagship product to reach international markets, creating jobs in Scotland.”

