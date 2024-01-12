Edinburgh Boiler Company enters 'new era' after shake-up involving founder

Edinburgh Boiler Company chairman Mark Glasgow, left, with new managing director Dougie Bell.

Edinburgh Boiler Company has entered a “new era” after a shake-up at the top that sees its founder and managing director move to a new role.

Mark Glasgow, who has been at the helm since setting up the Dalkeith-based business in 2015, becomes the firm’s chairman. At the same time, Dougie Bell replaces him as the company’s managing director and also becomes a partner.

The move into a new “strategic” role will allow Glasgow to focus on further growth plans for the heating and renewables specialist, which has seen a major uptake in private solar panels and heat pumps since expanding its services last year. It will also allow him to become more heavily involved in expansion plans for the Energy Training Academy, which he set up in 2022 with the aim of upskilling gas engineers into renewables while also delivering training programmes for young people setting out on their own employment journeys.

Glasgow said: “This is by far the most significant appointment I have made since setting the company up nine years ago. It’s been a journey I will never forget, from starting out as basically a man and a van to employing 40 members of staff as we moved away from just installing boilers to establishing ourselves at the forefront of solar PV and heat pump installation.

“This is the start of a new era for the business and is the right decision for its ongoing development,” he added: “The foundations are now in place for us to really kick on. With me becoming chairman and Dougie having a free role as MD, it’s a powerful combination which will keep driving us forward at pace.”

Last year saw the firm win a place on the “Warmworks” framework which will deliver the Scottish Government’s Heat in Buildings Scotland National Scheme, which launched in October and will last for a minimum term of five years.

