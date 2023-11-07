Edinburgh Boiler Company to create 15 jobs with heat pump rollout
The move sees Graeme Porter appointed as operations manager to lead the new arm of the business as the firm increases its focus on transitioning towards more sustainable heating products. A former area heating manager for Polypipe and business development manager for PDM in East Kilbride, Porter arrives from Richmonds Plumbing & Heating Merchants in Edinburgh where he was technical sales manager.
The new role will see Tranent-based Porter oversee every aspect of Edinburgh Boiler Company’s (EBC) heat pump operations, where some 15 jobs will be created over the next year. He will manage a team of surveyors, installers and office staff.
EBC’s operations director Dougie Bell said: “We are well positioned to become a prominent player in the heat pump industry and are delighted to have Graeme as part of the team. His role is integral to our ongoing expansion and as the demand for heat pumps grows, he will work closely with our leadership team to identify areas requiring additional recruitment which will allow us to adapt accordingly.
“Sustainable energy solutions will not just be a preference in the future but a necessity and thanks to his unparalleled understanding of heat pumps, I’m confident Graeme will help drive the business forward.”
Porter added: “Coming in at the start and being able to build and lead the heat pump division is a really exciting opportunity for me, particularly with so much funding being made available by Home Energy Scotland.”