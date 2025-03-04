Edinburgh business adviser receives Business Gateway Recognition Award

An Edinburgh business adviser has been chosen to receive a Business Gateway Recognition Award.

The inaugural Recognition Awards, which took place at Business Gateway’s all-staff conference on Thursday 27 February in Edinburgh, celebrated the exemplary service, commitment and impact made by Business Gateway’s local advisers in supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.

Lee Briggs was selected from a competitive pool of nominees submitted by business owners who have directly benefited from the guidance, expertise, and commitment of Business Gateway’s dedicated advisers. Business owners praised Lee for being “an exceptional mentor”, an “innovative thinker” and “informative and supportive”, with several people saying he gave them the confidence to help them start their own business.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead praised the dedication of Business Gateway staff, stating: “Scotland’s businesses are the heart of our economy, and the role Business Gateway plays in supporting their growth and resilience cannot be overstated. These awards highlight the remarkable impact that Business Gateway staff have on the success of entrepreneurs and business owners across the country. I congratulate all the recipients and nominees for their hard work and commitment.”

Hugh Lightbody, Chief Officer at Business Gateway, said: “I’d like to share my congratulations with Lee on receiving a Recognition Award. Lee and the rest of our staff go above and beyond every day to help businesses thrive. These awards are a testament to their dedication and the tangible difference they make in supporting entrepreneurs through challenges and opportunities. We are so pleased to have been able to recognise and celebrate their achievements.”

Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron, Convener of Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work, added: “I am delighted for Lee and warmly congratulate him on this well-deserved award. He has made a huge difference to the team, building strong and lasting relationships with the business community, with residents, and with other stakeholders.

In this new role, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Lee has supported more than 300 clients and facilitated the creation of 123 new businesses. His success and, in particular, his commitment to identifying and supporting under-represented resident groups, is both impressive and impactful. By increasing awareness of self-employment opportunities and offering accessible, free, and impartial support, his hard work is helping to pave the way for fairer and more inclusive economic growth in Edinburgh.”

Barry McCulloch, Senior Manager, UK Network, Scotland at the British Business Bank, said: “Scotland has a thriving small business community and a vast network of partners supporting entrepreneurs and founders to help their businesses develop and grow. Business Gateway’s staff play an important role in providing advice and guidance, so it is great to celebrate their impact."

Business Gateway supports over 50,000 people each year to start a new business or to grow and develop their existing business. The service has created between 7,000 and 10,000 new businesses each year. Through a combination of expert advice, training and resources, the service continues to be a vital pillar of Scotland’s business ecosystem.

For more information on Business Gateway and its services, please visit https://bgateway.com.