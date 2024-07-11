Edinburgh business owner recognised by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh business owner dedicated to helping individuals navigate the process of dealing with a deceased person’s estate independently has been recognised by the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards for his unique approach to market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent several years working for a small legal auditing firm, Mike Davis was inspired to launch My Probate Partner after realising many individuals were paying extortionate legal fees for work they could carry out themselves with the right support.

In proactively developing a middle-ground solution between managing the process, often referred to as ‘probate’, independently and hiring a lawyer, Mike Davis launched ‘My Probate Partner’ in 2019 to provide individuals with the support and guidance needed to navigate the administrative process independently with minimum amount of stress, cost and delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last five years, My Probate Partner has empowered more than 650 families to manage estates themselves - equating to over £150 million in assets – while receiving an unrivalled 5-star rating for its personalised approach, underpinned by a dedicated online client portal complete with comprehensive resources and checklists, as well as dedicated customer support from experts.

Mike Davis, Founder of My Probate Partner.

Committed to growing the platform into a ‘Money Saving Expert’ type consumer website specifically for probate in Scotland, My Probate Partner has grown by an impressive 160% over the last 12 months alone.

As such, Mike’s innovative and client-focused approach has been recognised by the prestigious Great British Entrepreneur Awards, where he has been shortlisted for ‘Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year’ alongside four other finalists.

Dubbed ‘The Grammys’ of entrepreneurship, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards are dedicated to celebrating the most ambitious and impactful Entrepreneurs across the UK in a lavish awards ceremony set to take place on 18th November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing this latest accolade, Mike Davis, Founder and Director of My Probate Partner, said: “Over the last five years, we have worked incredibly hard to help hundreds of individuals and families quickly and effectively manage the often complicated and costly probate process, saving time, money and stress at an already challenging time.

"With plans already underway to further develop and improve the platform, I am genuinely delighted that our innovation and hard work to date has been recognised by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and I now look forward to the awards ceremony this autumn and wish all other finalists the best of luck.”

One of the biggest events on the business community’s calendar, this year, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards shortlist showcases a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, highlighting these businesses' critical role in driving economic growth and innovation.

For more information, visit:

https://www.myprobatepartner.co.uk

https://greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com