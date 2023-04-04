A long-serving Edinburgh business in the heart of the historic Old Town is going on sale for the first time in decades. Owners are looking to sell Saint Giles’ Café Bar, which is located on St. Giles Street, just a short walk from the Royal Mile.

The business, which was previously Cafe Florentin before being rebranded, has been serving locals and tourists for 32 years. The building is currently decked out with minimalist decor, which “creates a rustic yet lively charm within the venue”, according to property adviser Christie & Co, which is selling the business. The cafe and bar serves up freshly baked pastries, breakfast and lunch, as well as a selection of hot, cold and alcoholic drinks. The venue has a serving counter, as well as tables and benches which seat up to 36 diners. There is also outdoor seating for around 14 customers.

The business benefits from good footfall, from tourists visiting St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh Castle, and the several other attractions found in Edinburgh’s Old Town. Gary Witham, Director Hotels Scotland at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to buy a freehold just off the Royal Mile - arguably the strongest tourist location in Edinburgh. Guaranteed year round footfall and the ability to create a trend setting bar / cafe with limited competition so close to Edinburgh Castle will certainly appeal to both UK and overseas buyers.”

