Edinburgh charities stick to desks despite hybrid hype

Norton Park in Edinburgh

New data highlights enduring value of in-person work

A MAJOR new survey has confirmed that physical workspace remains essential for Scotland’s third sector – with a vast majority of respondents citing daily reliance on dedicated offices and meeting space.

The study, conducted by Norton Park, found that 92% of organisations surveyed continue to depend on physical work environments, despite the broader move toward remote and hybrid working models.

The survey captured data from more than 100 representatives across the charitable and social enterprise landscape, offering new insight into how Edinburgh’s not-for-profit sector is evolving in a post-pandemic context.

Located beside Easter Road stadium in Edinburgh, Norton Park has provided high-quality, affordable office space for third sector organisations since 1998. It currently hosts 25 charities and non-profits in a fully modernised Grade B listed building.

Keith Robertson, Chief Executive of Norton Park, said: “The data clearly demonstrates that demand for physical workspace remains high. Charities continue to view in-person working as vital – not only for internal collaboration and wellbeing, but for the effective delivery of their services.

“Our model allows us to meet that demand with ethical, affordable, and accessible space designed specifically for the third sector.”

The research revealed that 81% of respondents operate a hybrid model – however, a significant number still use their workspace four or five days per week.

The findings also reveal that organisational values strongly influence decision-making, with 89% stating that social justice commitments impact their choice of landlord or venue, and 80% expressing a preference for working with not-for-profit providers.

Keith added: “Charities are having to make every pound stretch further. Our ownership model lets us keep costs low, offer long-term stability, and reinvest directly into facilities – all of which supports the sustainability of our tenants.

“Affordability has always mattered – but right now, with rising costs and a funding crisis across the third sector, it’s absolutely critical. This research confirms that charities need spaces that don’t drain resources – and that’s exactly what Norton Park provides.”

Housed in a restored Grade B listed building that once served as a school and church, Norton Park provides a welcoming base for organisations, offering adaptable lease options, inclusive rental packages, and a collaborative community atmosphere.

The hub is home to a diverse range of leading organisations, among them well-known charities such as Cyrenians, Samaritans and Edinburgh Young Carers.

Keith added: “This research gives us confidence that the role of physical space in the third sector is not only secure but essential. Norton Park is proud to be part of that future. We provide a place where charities can do their best work, together.”

Amongst other priorities, the survey found that most organisations looked for accessibility and inclusivity as one of their top priorities, with neurodiverse-friendly features and wellbeing spaces.

Norton Park offers physical accessibility features and prides itself on social and financial inclusivity.

As Edinburgh’s pioneering office space dedicated solely to charities and social enterprises, Norton Park provides affordable accommodation tailored for registered charities, community organisations, and public sector bodies.