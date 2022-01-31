Edinburgh childcare business operating four nurseries handed over to 150 staff

Kidzcare has announced its transition to employee ownership with 100 per cent of the company shares now placed into an employee ownership trust (EOT) by Anne-Marie Dunn, who co-founded the business in 2001.

The childcare specialist runs four nurseries, four breakfast clubs and six after-school clubs for children, offering options across the capital.

Specialist adviser Ownership Associates provided support to the Kidzcare owner and employees throughout the process in what is thought to be the first business in the Scottish childcare sector to transition to employee ownership.

Some of the staff of Edinburgh childcare company Kidzcare, which has made the transition to employee ownership.

The business turns over some £3 million annually and provides childcare for more than 500 children a day around the city.

Dunn said: “The staff at Kidzcare have supported me throughout this journey and I couldn’t reconcile myself to the idea of passing it on to anyone else.

“As I looked to withdraw from the business, I wanted to find an option that rewarded and empowered the staff into the future. As soon as I heard about employee ownership, I was instantly convinced that this was the vehicle to make it happen.

“By becoming employee owned, I am confident that Kidzcare’s values of safety, child development, fairness and kindness will continue, greatly benefiting the children we look after and the people who look after them.”

Carole Leslie of Ownership Associates, who has worked on the transition of more than 80 businesses to the succession model, added: “It has been a great experience assisting Kidzcare to make the move to employee ownership.”

