Edinburgh has gone above and beyond this festive season as shops, hotels and pubs have decorated with dazzling Christmas light displays

Festive fans have been spoilt for choice with this year’s Christmas light displays spotted across the capital. From Johnnie Walker projecting a dazzling light display across their six story shop floor, to The Dome decorating the building’s architectural featured pillars with spiralling lights entwined into pine, the city has been lit up in all the festive colours this year.

Shops have brought joy to the city’s side streets with their twinkling lights and hotels such as The Caledonian have arched their entrances with magical Christmas trees that tower above you, as well as Cheval The Edinburgh Grand hotel greeting you with two giant nutcrackers at the door. The Contini has displayed a trail of glistening golden trees around it’s restaurant, and Princes Street has put up the big wheel that is ready to welcome guests this Friday 25th November.

Right across Edinburgh, from the Castle’s magical light display to St Jame’s Quarter offering mulled wine under the festive lights; there is something to offer for everyone to enjoy and is bound to put you in the festive mood.

1. The Johnnie Walker The Johnnie Walker on Princes Street has projected a magical Christmas light display across their six story building.

2. The Dome The Dome on George Street has decorated the building top to bottom with festive lights and giant nutcrackers peering from each window.

3. The InterContinental Edinburgh The InterContinental on George Street presents cascades of dazzling lights and beautiful festive wreaths.

4. Edinburgh's giant Christmas sign Edinburgh's giant Christmas sign looks over the city and sits beneath the Castle's magical light display.