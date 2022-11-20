The Capital’s festive après ski village returns to Edinburgh with cocktails, karaoke and a Santa Claus club

The festive season has officially begun, as Bar Hütte’s enchanting Christmas après ski village has returned for more merry celebrations.

The venue returned to St James Quarter on November 14 and is expected to serve lashings of cheer throughout the festive season into 2023. Inspired by some of the most aesthetically cosy bars from across Europe, Bar Hütte promises to captivate crowds with its micro Christmas village and merry spirit. From their infamous party lodges fully equipped with karaoke machines for up to 20 people, to their authentic Neapolitan pizzas; their festive crew has something to put anyone in the Christmas mood.

The Santa Claus Club is available to book for an hour of karaoke, free hot chocolate, colouring pads for the kids and a chance to have a photo taken with Santa Claus himself. There are also wreath making sessions available for the adults, which come with a complimentary glass of Prosecco. Walk-ins are welcome seven days a week, however weekend dates are filling up fast.

1. Cosy Karaoke Huttes You can book one of these cosy Alpine hutte for up to eight people for a fun-filled Christmas karaoke session. Each hutte requires a non-refundable booking fee which secures your exclusive use of the hutte for 1 hour 40 minutes. Mondays & Tuesdays: £50, Wednesday- Sunday: £60. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo Sales

2. Party Lodge If you're hosting a party then Bar Hutte's Party Lodges are perfect for the festive season. They cater for a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 people. It costs £150 to hire the space and enjoy a Magnum of Prosecco. Karaoke is also up for grabs, along with drinks flowing for one hour and 50 minutes. To enquire about larger parties and exclusive use, contact the team today; [email protected] Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo Sales

3. Santa Claus Club at Bar Hutte For a family-friendly fun experience, you can book with the Santa Claus Club. In this package you will receive free hot chocolate, colouring pads for the kids, a festive karaoke session and the chance to have your picture taken with Santa Claus. Bookable from 10 am- 12.30 pm on Sundays in December. Priced at £30 for a minimum of two people and a maximum of eight. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo Sales

4. Wreath- Making Apres Ski Style Enjoy a magical, festive class with friends or family and create your own handmade Christmas wreath to hang on your door. The session includes everything you need to know in order to make a creation that's personal to you, as well as enjoying a glass of prosecco to start the evening. Classes will be running on: Sunday 27th at 1 pm, Tuesday 29th at 7 pm, Wednesday 30th at 7 pm and Tuesday 6th at 7 pm. Photo: Annabelle Gauntlett Photo Sales