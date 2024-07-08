Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh city centre late night party parlour Freddy’s has undergone an impressive expansion after unprecedented demand in its first nine months, with the extended areas set to open next week.

Since opening at 24 Frederick Street in October last year, the venue has quickly become one of the Capital’s must-visit late night destinations, and to keep up with unprecedented demand the owners have reinvested in the venue by doubling the size of the centre stage room and adding a private hire event space, alongside upgraded interiors.

The centre stage room capacity for seated table books has been significantly increased, while a new island bar has been added to the heart of the space. Freddy’s will also benefit from an upgraded sound system and a new air-cooling system to ensure comfort.

The expansion will be launched on Friday, July 19, with a new range of cocktails, including the ‘Rum DMC’, ‘Watermelon Sugar’, and nostalgia-filled ‘Dancing Queen’.

Freddy’s general manager Gavin Currie said: “Freddy's has surpassed all expectations, quickly becoming a staple in Edinburgh's nightlife scene. We've grown steadily, hitting all our targets, and now, with this expansion, we're set to solidify Freddy's as the go-to late-night destination in the city.

“Our success is a testament to our great offerings, top-notch entertainment, exceptional service, and meticulous attention to the venue's aesthetics.”

The venue’s owners added that they will announce details of a brand new sister location on Hanover Street soon, which will provide new employment opportunities, including roles for a head chef, bar staff, waiting team members, supervisors, assistant managers, and a social media manager, with roles also available at Freddy’s. For further information and to apply to join their team, email: [email protected].

Gavin added: “We're thrilled to announce our next venture on Hanover Street. This new concept will embody everything people love about Freddy's, with even more under one roof and, of course, with that signature Freddy's twist. Stay tuned, Edinburgh – the best is yet to come!"

