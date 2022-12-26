Edinburgh cleaning specialist eyes franchise push after expanding into Borders

Since being founded in 2009, CleanTEC has steadily grown to become one of Edinburgh and the Lothians’ foremost providers of cleaning services to commercial, construction and residential customers. Following the rollout of a new business model, the firm is broadening its reach and will now service customers from its base in Gordon, Berwickshire.

Managing director John Ross described the expansion move as a “real milestone” for the business. “Expanding the business in this way has been part of a longer-term strategy and after restructuring how the business is run in the wake of the pandemic, I’m delighted to see it come to fruition,” he said. “A lot of work has been put in by a lot of people to get us to this stage but this is only the start. I’m excited about what 2023 has in store for us as we look to grow our presence in other areas of the country.”

CleanTEC said Craig Martin would be heading up the new Borders operation. Ross added: “I want to create opportunities for people, inspire people to work for themselves, and it gives me great satisfaction to see them grow within the business. I’m committed to guiding and supporting franchisees on an ongoing basis and it’s a new part of the business which I’m incredibly enthusiastic about.”

CleanTEC managing director John Ross.